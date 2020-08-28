UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa To Remain Closed On Saturday, Sunday Due To Ashura E Muharram

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

Lok Virsa to remain closed on Saturday, Sunday due to Ashura e Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday announced that both Museum will remain closed on Saturday, 29th and Sunday, 30th August, 2020 on account of Ashura-e-Muharram.

According to an official statement, it is notified that both Museums, Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday and will reopen from Monday August 31, 2020.

