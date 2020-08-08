UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa To Reopen Museums From Aug 11 With SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Museums administered by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) namely Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will open for public six days a week with routine summer timings from 10 am to 8 pm from August 11.

According to notification issued by Lok Virsa, with effect from Tuesday, August 11, both the Museums administered by National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) namely Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will open for public six days a week (Tuesday to Sunday) with routine summer timings from 10 am to 8 pm, subject to strict observance of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

