Lok Virsa to reopen Museums from Aug 11 with SOPs

According to notification issued by Lok Virsa, with effect from Tuesday, August 11, both the Museums administered by National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) namely Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will open for public six days a week (Tuesday to Sunday) with routine summer timings from 10 am to 8 pm, subject to strict observance of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).