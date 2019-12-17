UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa To Start Training Classes For Aspirant Artisans

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:04 PM

Lok Virsa to start training classes for aspirant artisans

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to start weekly training classes in folk crafts under the programme series "Craft is Knowledge" by the late December 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to start weekly training classes in folk crafts under the programme series "Craft is Knowledge" by the late December 2019.

The training aimed at providing a platform for aspirant candidates to groom their skills by learning art and craft.

An official told APP that master artisans in different specialized craft fields would impart training to registered participants at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.

He said that initially, training would be imparted in Gandhara stone carving, calligraphy, folk paintings and calligraphy.

He said that it would be a 3-month course with monthly fee of Rs3,000/- (non-refundable) adding that the fee to be paid in advance.

He said that any citizen could participate in these classes without any age bracket and timings will be 4 to 6 p.m (Saturday & Sunday).

He said that registration of at least 10 participants will be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals can get them enrolled at email:�ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.com

Related Topics

December Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

"India wants genocide of Muslims,” PM Khan tells ..

15 minutes ago

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation will ..

27 minutes ago

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar greets Iftikhar ..

21 minutes ago

Nearly 3 in 4 (72%) TV viewers in Pakistan claim t ..

21 minutes ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.