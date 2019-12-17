Lok Virsa to start training classes for aspirant artisans

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to start weekly training classes in folk crafts under the programme series "Craft is Knowledge" by the late December 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to start weekly training classes in folk crafts under the programme series "Craft is Knowledge" by the late December 2019.

The training aimed at providing a platform for aspirant candidates to groom their skills by learning art and craft.

An official told APP that master artisans in different specialized craft fields would impart training to registered participants at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.

He said that initially, training would be imparted in Gandhara stone carving, calligraphy, folk paintings and calligraphy.

He said that it would be a 3-month course with monthly fee of Rs3,000/- (non-refundable) adding that the fee to be paid in advance.

He said that any citizen could participate in these classes without any age bracket and timings will be 4 to 6 p.m (Saturday & Sunday).

He said that registration of at least 10 participants will be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals can get them enrolled at email:�ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.com