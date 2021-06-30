UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Will Organize 'Dhol Party' On July 3

Wed 30th June 2021

Lok Virsa will organize 'Dhol Party' on July 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - Lok Virsa on Wednesday announced to organize a 'Dhol Party' on July 3 at rooftop theater.

The Lok Virsa administration fixed Rs. 500 per head as entry fee, said an official of Lok Virsa.

Renowned artist Shoukat Ali Dhola and his group would perform during the cultural show.

Lok Virsa will organize the event with the collaboration of a private musical band Hill Joint.

Shoukat Dhola, who is famous as Dhol player, performed at national and international level in China, Dubai, USA, Montana.

