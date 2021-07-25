UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa's 'Mandwa Film Club' To Resume Next Month: ED

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Lok Virsa's 'Mandwa Film Club' to resume next month: ED

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would resume its famous 'Mandwa Film Club' next month (August) for the entertainment activities for common public, says Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Khan Kushyaha here.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Talha Khan said the Club members and fans also demanded that National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) should resume screening of national and international films.

He said that more films from our glorious past which related to our folk culture and traditions are in the priority list of our film club.

He said that Lok Virsa was also busy in documentary classes of film productions.

Former Mandwa Film Club Coordinator Aijaz Gul further told that over 150 classical national international films were screened at club since it's inception.

The members of club, fans and visitors had earlier expressed displeasure over the closing of this popular programme.

Prof. Ch. Rasheed Sal said that film screening should be resumed at the club. He said that it was an amazing program to enjoy movies from the golden era.

Asmara fan of Mandwa Film Club said that a number of star actors and actresses had also been attended film screening at Mandwa film club including Sangeeta, Bahar Begum, legend musician Wazir Afzal, Adil Murad and film producer Syed Noor.

She said that film club was a good initiative to promote film industry and highlight golden era films.

\395 C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:srb/R:srb\778

Related Topics

Film And Movies Syed Noor Adil Murad Sangeeta August Sunday Gold From Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

43 minutes ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

2 hours ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

2 hours ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.