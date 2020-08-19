Lol Virsa, Art Live start Music residency Program

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :In Collobration with National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa), Heritage Live,the art school has started music residency program in Pakistan. The program aims to empower indigenous musicians through sessions on Music Skills, Music business, Music Technology, and Personality Development.

According to an official, this music residency program would preserve cultural heritage by enhancing music skills in youngsters. He said that the program will traditional music among with cultural heritage.