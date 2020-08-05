UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lol Virsa To Hold Annual Lok Mela Soon Under Strict SOPs:ED Lok Virsa

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Lol Virsa to hold Annual Lok Mela soon under strict SOPs:ED Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa) will hold its  "Annual Lok Mela" under strict SOPs.                                                                    Executive Director National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa) Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha on Wednesday said that Melas' and other Festives were the main agenda of Lok Virsa so they are planning to hold Lok Mela as soon as possible but with social distancing and strict SOPs.                                                                                In an exclusive interview with APP,  he said that the main purpose to arrange Lok Mela every year was to bring festivity,culture and colour of Pakistan, artisans and folk artists from all parts of the country.

                                  He said that as per tradition Lok Mela will feature provincial cultural pavilions, artisans work, folk songs and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, cultural nights, folkloric performances and many other activities.                                        Lok Virsa always worked for the welfare and development of artists as Lok Mela is the biggest step in this regard ,he stated

Related Topics

Pakistan All From

Recent Stories

PM to address AJK Assembly today

3 minutes ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

27 minutes ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.