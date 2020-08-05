Lol Virsa to hold Annual Lok Mela soon under strict SOPs:ED Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa) will hold its "Annual Lok Mela" under strict SOPs. Executive Director National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa) Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha on Wednesday said that Melas' and other Festives were the main agenda of Lok Virsa so they are planning to hold Lok Mela as soon as possible but with social distancing and strict SOPs. In an exclusive interview with APP, he said that the main purpose to arrange Lok Mela every year was to bring festivity,culture and colour of Pakistan, artisans and folk artists from all parts of the country.

He said that as per tradition Lok Mela will feature provincial cultural pavilions, artisans work, folk songs and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, cultural nights, folkloric performances and many other activities. Lok Virsa always worked for the welfare and development of artists as Lok Mela is the biggest step in this regard ,he stated