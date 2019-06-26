London Chapter of Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) launched at the High Commission

London chapter of the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) was launched at the Pakistan High Commission London the other day, to become part of Global OPEN aims at further strengthening Pakistan's economy and technologically transform the country in every major sector

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : London chapter of the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) was launched at the Pakistan High Commission London the other day, to become part of Global OPEN aims at further strengthening Pakistan 's economy and technologically transform the country in every major sector.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission (PHC) issued here Wednesday said that the event was attended by a large number of UK based British-Pakistani Tech Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives and Members of Global OPEN, Spearheaded by Moazzam Chaudhry.

The gathering afforded the opportunity of networking between Charter Members of Global OPEN, their British counterparts, Executive Members of National Incubation Centre (NIC) of Pakistan and Adviser to the Prime Minister's Special Task Force on Science & Technology.

The over-arching aim was to express commitment to further strengthening the economy of Pakistan and technologically transform Pakistan in every major sector.

High Commissioner for Pakistan to United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, highlighted the scope and potential of tech sector in Pakistan, briefed the participants on the Government's investment and business policies and the prevailing enabling environment for investors.

He gave an overview of the potential of Pakistan in the IT sector, halal products, and medicines, and emphasized on the importance of growth of the IT as essential for sustainable economic development of the country.

He on the occasion offered his complete commitment to facilitate those planning to venture into Pakistan's tech market and other sectors of the economy.

Speaking about long term objectives in the field of education, particularly in the field of science and technology, the High Commissioner informed the participants about his plans to get campuses of British institutes/universities to Pakistan.

This,he said would provide affordable quality education to the Pakistani students and equip them to not only benefit Pakistan but also meet the world market demand.

Mr. Moazzam of Global OPEN, Zouhair Khaliq of NIC and Prof Haroon, Adviser to Prime Minister's Task Force also shared their views with the participants.

They deeply appreciated the initiative of the High Commissioner as a significant step in the right direction.

They committed to attaining the objectives set out for the Forum collectively with the help of all the members.

OPEN has played a lead role in promoting high-impact entrepreneurship in key Diaspora communities.

Hundreds of networking meet ups, annual conferences and mentoring and knowledge workshops have brought together and built relationships amongst thousands of entrepreneurs, corporate professionals and business leaders.

The OPEN Chapter UK is expected to galvanize the existing cooperation and networks between the experts Diaspora in the field.