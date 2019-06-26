London Chapter of Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs launched

The London Chapter of the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) was launched here at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) with the aim to further strengthen Pakistan's economy and technologically transform the country in every sector

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The London Chapter of the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) was launched here at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) with the aim to further strengthen Pakistan 's economy and technologically transform the country in every sector.

According to a PHC press release on Wednesday, the event was attended by a large number of British-Pakistani tech entrepreneurs and corporate executives, and members of the Global OPEN, spearheaded by Moazzam Chaudhry.

The gathering afforded the opportunity of networking between Charter Members of Global OPEN, their British counterparts, Executive Members of National Incubation Centre (NIC) of Pakistan and Adviser to the Prime Minister's Special Task Force on Science & Technology.

Highlighting the scope and potential of tech sector in Pakistan, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria briefed the participants on the government's investment and business policies, and the prevailing enabling environment for investors.

He gave an overview of the potential of Pakistan in the IT (information technology)sector, halal products, and medicines, and emphasized on the importance of growth of the IT as essential for sustainable economic development of the country.

He on the occasion offered his full cooperation to facilitate those planning to venture into Pakistan's tech market and other sectors of the economy.

Speaking about long term objectives in the field of education, particularly in the field of science and technology, the High Commissioner informed the participants about his plans to get campuses of British institutes/universities to Pakistan.

The step, he said, would provide affordable quality education to the Pakistani students and equip them to not only benefit Pakistan but also meet the world market demand.

Moazzam Chaudhry of Global OPEN, Zouhair Khaliq of NIC and Prof Haroon, Adviser to Prime Minister's Task Force also shared their views with the participants.

They termed the initiative of the high commissioner a significant step in the right direction. They committed to attaining the objectives set out for the forum collectively with the help of all the members.

OPEN has played a lead role in promoting high-impact entrepreneurship in key diaspora communities. Hundreds of networking meet-ups, annual conferences and mentoring and knowledge workshops have brought together and built relationships amongst thousands of entrepreneurs, corporate professionals and business leaders.

The OPEN Chapter UK is expected to galvanize the existing cooperation andnetworks between the experts diaspora in the field.