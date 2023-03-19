'London Plan' fabricated story created by Imran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said the narrative of "London Plan" was a fabricated story created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that soon Imran Khan would take a U-turn from the narrative of "London Plan".

"Imran Khan is doing ego politics because he cannot live without power, and for that, he will not hesitate to put the country at stake," he said.

The SAPM said the PTI chief wanted anarchy and chaos in the country and was taking every step that would drag his party getting declared as a "terrorist party".

He further said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had made massive development in the country, and despite being a victim of political victimization, it never took any steps that would destabilize the country.

Answering a question about the general elections, he said the "PML-N is always ready for contesting elections and will campaign vigorously".