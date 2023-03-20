UrduPoint.com

'London Plan' Fabricated Story Created By Imran

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

'London Plan' fabricated story created by Imran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said the narrative of "London Plan" was a fabricated story created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that soon Imran Khan would take a U-turn from the narrative of "London Plan".

"Imran Khan is doing ego politics because he cannot live without power, and for that, he will not hesitate to put the country at stake," he said.

The SAPM said the PTI chief wanted anarchy and chaos in the country and was taking every step that would drag his party getting declared as a "terrorist party".

He further said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had made massive development in the country, and despite being a victim of political victimization, it never took any steps that would destabilize the country.

Answering a question about the general elections, he said the "PML-N is always ready for contesting elections and will campaign vigorously".

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Sunday From

Recent Stories

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points cle ..

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points clear

17 minutes ago
 ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance n ..

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance national industries’ global c ..

3 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

4 hours ago
 Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leade ..

Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leadership, Dubai is steadily reinf ..

4 hours ago
 Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security ..

Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security and safety record over four y ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.