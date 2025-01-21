Lone congratulates Donald Trump on becoming 47th President of US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Prominent Hurriyat leader and Vice Chairman of Friends of Kashmir International, Abdul Hameed Lone, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Donald Trump on assuming office as the 47th President of the United States. In his message, Lone lauded Trump’s remarkable victory and expressed hope for his constructive engagement in addressing the long-standing Kashmir conflict.

"I congratulate you on your resounding victory and election as the 47th President of the United States," Lone stated. He further appealed to President Trump to support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, a right enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Drawing attention to the prolonged and unresolved Kashmir dispute, Lone described it as one of the most contentious and pressing international conflicts. He highlighted the decades of suffering endured by the Kashmiri people due to the ongoing dispute between two nuclear-armed neighbors, India and Pakistan.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir yearn for their internationally recognized right to self-determination," said Lone, emphasizing the promises made through UN resolutions. He called on President Trump to play a constructive role in resolving the issue, which he termed critical not only for the people of Kashmir but for over 1.5 billion individuals in South Asia living under the shadow of potential nuclear conflict.

Lone pointed out the grave human rights violations, economic hardships, and political marginalization faced by the Kashmiri people, stressing the regional and global implications of the issue. "The Kashmir conflict is not only a matter of human rights but also a necessity for regional and international peace and stability," he added.

As a global leader and champion of democratic values, Lone urged President Trump to leverage America's unique position to mediate and support peaceful resolutions to international conflicts. He emphasized that Trump's leadership and influence could encourage dialogue among all parties involved, promote adherence to international law, and uphold the Kashmiri people's right to determine their own future.

"I appeal to you to advocate for justice and ensure the preservation of peace in South Asia," Lone said, calling for diplomatic efforts to facilitate meaningful dialogue with international partners and organizations. He expressed optimism that a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue would not only alleviate the suffering of millions but also solidify Trump's legacy as a leader committed to global peace.

Abdul Hameed Lone concluded his message with a hopeful note, urging President Trump to focus on advancing a fair and dignified solution for the people of Kashmir, thereby contributing to the cause of international harmony and stability.