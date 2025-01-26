Open Menu

Lone Exposes India's "fake Democracy" In Kashmir, Demands International Intervention

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Abdul Hameed Lone, a Hurriyat leader Sunday strongly condemned India's brutality in Kashmir on Indian Republic Day, which is observed as a Black Day in the region that termed India's claims of democracy as a "drama" and a "fraud", highlighting the stark reality where Kashmiris are forced to stay indoors with no visible symbols of democracy.

Abdul Hameed Lone, in an exclusive conversation with ptv news, lambasted India's "fake democracy" in Kashmir, emphasizing the need for international intervention as per UN resolutions.

Lone pointed out that India's claims of democracy are nothing but a facade, hiding its blatant human rights abuses in the region.

He highlighted the draconian laws, such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which grant Indian forces impunity to commit atrocities against Kashmiris.

Abdul Lone criticized India's claims of democracy, stating that the country's democratic values are nothing but a facade. "India's democracy is a sham, where minorities have no right to raise their voice and freedom of expression is a distant dream.

"

He highlights the plight of minorities in India, who face significant challenges in exercising their right to freedom of expression. Despite India's claims of being a democratic nation, critics argue that the country's democratic values are under threat.

The Indian government has been accused of suppressing dissenting voices, especially those of minorities. There have been reports of arbitrary arrests, detention, and torture of individuals who express dissenting opinions or criticize the government, he added.

Lone also stressed that the international community must intervene to protect the rights of Kashmiris, as mandated by UN resolutions.

Furthermore, Lone condemned India's attempts to silence Kashmiris, including the detention of political leaders and activists, and the restrictions on communication and movement.

He emphasized that the Kashmiri people will not be intimidated and will continue to demand their right to self-determination.

