Open Menu

Lone Pays Tribute To Freedom’s Defenders, Journalists In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Lone pays tribute to freedom’s defenders, journalists in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Hurriyat Conference Leader, Abdul Hameed Lone on Saturday paid glowing tribute to the defenders of freedom and journalists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, he said that journalists were performing their professional duties in extremely difficult plight in IIOJK. Abdul Hameed Lone stated that World Press Freedom Day was celebrated every year on May 3 under the auspices of the United Nations, UNESCO.

He said that Indian government had arrested and registered cases against journalists under black laws for exposing the truth regarding Indian atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiris.

The Modi government was using various cruel tactics to impose sanctions on the media, he added.

He said that many professional journalists had been killed by Indian forces since 1989. International human rights organisations had also raised their voices on the bloodshed being committed against journalists in IIOJK, despite that India had not stopped the game of genocide in that regard.

Hurriyat leader said that journalists were exposing the real face of India before the world, noting that the male and female journalists in IIOJK, who had been imprisoned and also sacrificed their lives, are considered all our heroes.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

35 minutes ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

49 minutes ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

8 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

17 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

17 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan