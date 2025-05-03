Lone pays tribute to freedom’s defenders, journalists in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Hurriyat Conference Leader, Abdul Hameed Lone on Saturday paid glowing tribute to the defenders of freedom and journalists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, he said that journalists were performing their professional duties in extremely difficult plight in IIOJK. Abdul Hameed Lone stated that World Press Freedom Day was celebrated every year on May 3 under the auspices of the United Nations, UNESCO.

He said that Indian government had arrested and registered cases against journalists under black laws for exposing the truth regarding Indian atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiris.

The Modi government was using various cruel tactics to impose sanctions on the media, he added.

He said that many professional journalists had been killed by Indian forces since 1989. International human rights organisations had also raised their voices on the bloodshed being committed against journalists in IIOJK, despite that India had not stopped the game of genocide in that regard.

Hurriyat leader said that journalists were exposing the real face of India before the world, noting that the male and female journalists in IIOJK, who had been imprisoned and also sacrificed their lives, are considered all our heroes.