Long-awaited KCR services to prioritize 'modernization: Sheikh Rasheed

After a prolonged delay, Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed inaugurated the state-of-art- transportation trial run of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) service from Pipri to the City Station, today (Thursday), which would more focused on its modernization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :After a prolonged delay, Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed inaugurated the state-of-art- transportation trial run of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) service from Pipri to the City Station, today (Thursday), which would more focused on its modernization.

Talking to a Private news channel, Minister for Railways expressed his full confidence that Karachi Circular Railway service has been resumed and KCR would be prove more modern than Orange Line Metro Train Lahore.

"Pakistan Railways have a mission to provide a modern Railways system to Karachi," he added.

"New KCR is an electric-based modern transportation system for Karachi. It will be a gift for Karachiites while this project will be cost-effective. With no crossings in the route, the proposed 'New KCR' in Karachi speed will be 60 KM per hour," he explained.

The railway management would further make the circular train operational on the 14-km track between December 15 and 30, while from today, a 46-km track was made functional, he said.

He said KCR trains will run along 60 kilometres distance from Pipri to Orangi stations with four trains in up and down directions ,adding, KCR made functional after a two decades and its all credit goes to Chief Justice of Pakistan who gave special attention to this long-delayed project.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) will be completed in three different phases.

"The new KCR would be completed within a period of two and half years, adding, it will be a gift from us to the people of Karachi from our side", he mentioned.

He said the new KCR would have a double track with running of trains on electricity like the Lahore Orange Line.

It will be made a modern urban transport system and operated initially from Pipri to Karachi City station, he added.

He said the fare has been fixed at fifty rupees per travel, he mentioned.

Responding to a question, the Minister said elections were held in the most transparent manner in Gilgit-Baltistan and in next phase government would also win the elections of Senate and Azad Kashmir with majority as well.

He said the GB election is the triumph of democracy.