Long-awaited Senate Session On May 23

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Long-awaited Senate Session on May 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Senate session will be held on May 23, 2022 at Parliament House Building after a gap of more than three months and likely to take up important agenda items related to political developments and legislative proposals.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the Senate on May 23 at 4:00 p.m.

The President has called the session on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.

It would be 318th session of the Senate as the last 317th session concluded on February 17, 2022 after having 19 sittings. The last session continued between January 7, 2022 and February 17, 2022.

After the National Assembly voted out Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan through no-confidence motion on April 9, 2022, the various positions in the Senate would also change.

In the House of 100 lawmakers, there are 25 Independent lawmakers and majority of them belongs to PML-N. A total of 25 lawmakers belong to PTI followed by PPPP (21), BAP (6), PML-N and JUIP (5 each), MQMP (3), ANP and NP (2 each) and one each from PML, PkMAP, PML-F, JI and BN.

Nisar Ahmed Khoro from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was elected Senator in March 2022 from Sindh as the seat that fell vacant after disqualification of PTI's Faisal Vawda. Nisar Khoro has yet to take oath while another seat from Sindh is also lying vacant after the demise of A. Rehman Malik.

The former leader of the House Dr. Shehzad Waseem along with PTI lawmakers and allies would join the opposition benches while PPPP, PML-N, MQMP, JUIP along with its allies would sit on treasury benches.

