Long Awaited Snowfall Continues In Naran For Third Consecutive Day

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Long awaited snowfall continues in Naran for third consecutive day

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Heavy snowfall continued on Monday in Kaghan, Naran, Shogran and Babusar Top for the third consecutive day and is expected to persist until the coming Sunday. This information was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), Mozam Ali, while talking to APP.

He further stated that during the three days of heavy snowfall, Shogran received 1.5 feet of snow, Naran 2.5 feet, Babusar up to 3.

5 feet, and Kaghan up to 7 inches of snow. Mozam Ali mentioned that the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road was opened up to Rajwal, and tourists were permitted to proceed beyond this area.

The KDA has also established a tourist facilitation center at Balakot, where staff has been deployed to assist and support tourists as well as locals. Following the heavy snowfall, a large number of tourists have arrived in the picturesque valleys of Kaghan and Naran to experience live snowfall.

