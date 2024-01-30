Long Awaited Snowfall Continues In Naran For Third Consecutive Day
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Heavy snowfall continued on Monday in Kaghan, Naran, Shogran and Babusar Top for the third consecutive day and is expected to persist until the coming Sunday. This information was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), Mozam Ali, while talking to APP.
He further stated that during the three days of heavy snowfall, Shogran received 1.5 feet of snow, Naran 2.5 feet, Babusar up to 3.
5 feet, and Kaghan up to 7 inches of snow. Mozam Ali mentioned that the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road was opened up to Rajwal, and tourists were permitted to proceed beyond this area.
The KDA has also established a tourist facilitation center at Balakot, where staff has been deployed to assist and support tourists as well as locals. Following the heavy snowfall, a large number of tourists have arrived in the picturesque valleys of Kaghan and Naran to experience live snowfall.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adulterated milk wasted8 minutes ago
-
Murree snowfall forecast; all departments on high alert8 minutes ago
-
852 power pilferers arrested during last 5 months, Rs 68 million recovered8 minutes ago
-
Railways added ten more passenger trains in last year8 minutes ago
-
20 arrested, weapons recovered8 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits held; cash, arms recovered in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
Rescue workers’ leaves cancelled for general elections in Dera18 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh gets four women candidates for general elections18 minutes ago
-
Tourists advised to get weather updates before visiting Murree28 minutes ago
-
Candidates face penalties for violating election rules in KP28 minutes ago
-
PO of robbery-cum-murder case arrested28 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for general elections in Dera48 minutes ago