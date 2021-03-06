UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Long, Continuous Struggle Needed To Purge Country Of Corrupt Mafia: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:40 PM

Long, continuous struggle needed to purge country of corrupt mafia: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said a long and continuous struggle was needed to purge the country of the corrupt mafia, which had pushed it into poverty through loot and plunder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said a long and continuous struggle was needed to purge the country of the corrupt mafia, which had pushed it into poverty through loot and plunder.

Since the state had a vital role in social reformation and development of the country, there was a need to follow the golden principles of Riyasat-e-Madina, he said while addressing a function of Akhuwat Foundation here.

The president said with the country bestowed by Allah Almighty with His blessings during the global challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, he believed that Pakistan had a bright future.

He appreciated the Akhuwat Foundation for its social services and mentioned the Foundation's important role in providing low cost housed to the poor segments of society.

President Alvi referred to the teachings of Holy Quran as well as the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhmmad (Peace Be Upon Him) and said the Akhuwat Foundation was also doing the important job of providing loans to the poor for employment.

He said Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also stressed on the equal role of women in the country's development.

The president also urged the need of bringing the people with disabilities (PWDs) in the national mainstream.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Muhammad Ali Jinnah Job Women Gold (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

French Interior Chief Dispatches 200 Police to Unr ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan led by upright, honest PM: GB Chief Minis ..

6 minutes ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar felicitates PM on securin ..

8 minutes ago

Medvedev confirmed to break 'Big Four' 15-year ran ..

8 minutes ago

Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan prosperous by en ..

10 minutes ago

PTI asks ECP not to issue notification of Gilani's ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.