UrduPoint.com

Long Covid In Kids Rarely Last Beyond 12 Weeks: Study

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:03 PM

Long Covid in kids rarely last beyond 12 weeks: Study

Long Covid symptoms rarely persist beyond 12 weeks in children and adolescents unlike adults, suggests a review

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Long Covid symptoms rarely persist beyond 12 weeks in children and adolescents unlike adults, suggests a review.

The review, published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal, analysed 14 international studies involving 19,426 children and adolescents who reported persistent symptoms following Covid-19.

The findings showed that long covid among children is less common than feared.

The most common symptoms reported four to 12 weeks after acute infection were headache, fatigue, sleep disturbance, concentration difficulties and abdominal pain.

"It is reassuring that there was little evidence that symptoms persisted longer than 12 weeks suggesting long Covid might be less of a concern in children and adolescents than in adults," Nigel Curtis, Professor at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) in Melbourne, Australia.

A recent study, led by University College London and Public Health England researchers, showed that up to one in seven children and young people who caught SARS-CoV-2 may have symptoms linked to the virus about three months later.

Another study published in the journal Lancet Child and Adolescent Health in August, noted that most children with Covid recover within a week, only a small percentage had long-term symptoms.

The study, by researchers at King's College London, showed that less than one in 20 children with symptomatic Covid-19 experienced symptoms lasting longer than four weeks, and almost all children have fully recovered by eight weeks.

However, the existing studies on long Covid in children have not pointed to long lasting symptoms unlike adults. The most common symptoms reported in children have been headaches, tiredness (fatigue), a sore throat, and loss of smell (anosmia).

Reassuringly, there have been no reports of serious neurological symptoms such as fits or seizures, impaired concentration or attention, or anxiety.

Yet more studies are required to investigate the risk and impact of long Covid in young people to help guide vaccine policy decisions, said Curtis.

"The low risk posed by acute disease means that one of the key benefits of Covid vaccination of children and adolescents might be to protect them from long Covid," he said. "An accurate determination of the risk of long Covid in this age group is therefore crucial in the debate about the risks and benefits of vaccination."

Related Topics

Australia Young Melbourne London Guide May August All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

18 minutes ago
 Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports De ..

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Tra ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children ..

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to provide maximum relief to masses ..

Govt committed to provide maximum relief to masses: Tarin

7 seconds ago
 Moscow, Rome Preparing for 2+2 Meeting of Foreign, ..

Moscow, Rome Preparing for 2+2 Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - Russian M ..

8 seconds ago
 CCPO directs to seek support from PSCA for curbing ..

CCPO directs to seek support from PSCA for curbing crimes

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.