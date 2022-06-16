UrduPoint.com

Long Covid May Give Rise To Dangerous New Variants: Report

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Long Covid may give rise to dangerous new variants: Report

Long Covid, which can lingher up to months and even years in some people, has the potential to emerge into dangerous variants, scientists have found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Long Covid, which can lingher up to months and even years in some people, has the potential to emerge into dangerous variants, scientists have found.

"Tracking SARS-CoV-2 evolution during persistent cases provides insight into the origins of Omicron and other global variants," they wrote in a report on Nature.

In the report, virologist Sissy Sonnleitner, who is based at a microbiology facility in Ausservillgraten, Austria, described the case of 60-year-old woman whose Covid infection lingered for more than seven months, in late 2020, causing relatively mild symptoms, including fatigue and a cough, Medical Daily reported .

Sonnleitner and her team collected more than two dozens viral samples from the women over time and found through genetic sequencing that it had picked up about 22 mutations.

About half of them were seen in the heavily mutated Omicron variant that emerged in November 2021.

"When Omicron was found, we had a great moment of surprise," Sonnleitner was quoted as saying. "We already had those mutations in our variant." While the woman's infection was not the reason behind the emergence of Omicron, such chronic infections are a leading candidate for the origins of Omicron and other variants that have driven Covid-19 surges globally, according to scientists.

"I don't think there can be any doubt in anyone's mind that these are a source of new variants," Ravindra Gupta, a virologist at the University of Cambridge, UK, was quoted as saying.

Similarly, in a 2020 report, Jonathan Li, a physician-scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, detailed an ultimately fatal case in a 45-year-old man who had a rare autoimmune disease.

The virus developed mutations linked to antibody resistance, including E484K, and another spike mutation called N501Y - both mutations were detected in a trio of fast-growing lineages later named the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants of concern (VOCs).

Omicron also bears this mutation, as well as several others identified in the man's infection.

"He really was the harbinger of what was to come," Li was quoted as saying.

Scientists have been exploring how the virus evolves the ability to spread from person to person more easily, evades the immune response, or becomes more or less severe.

"If a person's immune system fails to clear an infection fully, the surviving viruses are likely to bear immunity-evading mutations that helped them to survive the attack," said Darren Martin, an evolutionary virologist at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

Related Topics

Attack Man Cape Town Cambridge Boston Austria United Kingdom South Africa November Women 2020 From

Recent Stories

Funds to be allocated in budget for renovating mad ..

Funds to be allocated in budget for renovating madrassas: CM Balochistan

24 seconds ago
 Bilawal for sustained int'l engagement in support ..

Bilawal for sustained int'l engagement in support of Afghan refugees

26 seconds ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results

Tennis: Halle ATP results

15 minutes ago
 Quartararo eyes succeeding Marquez as king of the ..

Quartararo eyes succeeding Marquez as king of the Sachsenring

16 minutes ago
 Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

16 minutes ago
 Need to adopt modern approach to enhance productiv ..

Need to adopt modern approach to enhance productivity

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.