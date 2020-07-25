Long-hours electricity loadshedding has made lives of people miserable in Sindh: Minister

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh Friday said long-hours loadshedding of electricity in Sindh had made the lives of the people miserable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh Friday said long-hours loadshedding of electricity in Sindh had made the lives of the people miserable.

He was replying to a query during the question hour in the provincial assembly.

He said he had held meetings with the representatives of the Karachi-Electric (KE), HESCO and SEPCO to settle down the issue and provide a sigh of relief to the consumers in this scorching season.

He said he was informed that the KE was facing the shortage of furnace oil.

Later, the session was adjourned till Monday.