Long Journey Ahead To Make Pakistan Prosperous: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said things deteriorated by incompetent regimes in past cannot not be rectified overnight, and a long journey with consistency was needed for this purpose.

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had taken the task to put the country on the path of development and prosperity, and was working relentlessly to achieve the task, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the forces who had always supported the status quo did not want Prime Minister Imran Khan in power as the latter had always fought against the former throughout his political career.

Shibli said how can the government shook hand with those who had looted the national wealth mercilessly, keeping in view that PTI came into power with the ideology of eliminating corrupts and corruption from the country.

He said there was a democratic government in the country, which respect all the institutions including media.

Your Thoughts and Comments

