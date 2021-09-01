UrduPoint.com

Long-lasting Peace In Afghanistan Prerequisite For Stability In Region, World: Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday said long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for stability in the region and world.

He was talking to Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori MATSUDA who called on him and discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

Sheikh Rasheed said peace in Afghanistan was a must for peace in Pakistan and that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said the Pakistan government was providing full assistance to those Afghan citizens and foreigners leaving Afghanistan.

He added a facilitation desk was set up in that regard at the ministry to provide support round-the-clock.

He said Pakistan was fulfilling its responsibilities and providing full assistance on humanitarian grounds. He said Pakistan was already serving four million Afghan refugees for the last 40 years.

The Japanese ambassador thanked Pakistan for timely assistance in the safe evacuation of Japanese citizens and members of development organizations from Afghanistan.

He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan.

He also hailed the role of Pakistan for its long-term support and accommodating a large number of Afghan refugees. He said the government of Japan had provided assistance of $164 million for Afghan refugees along with the United Nations.

He expressed the desire to evacuate those Afghan citizens working with Japanese government organizations from Afghanistan and sought support from Pakistan.

On which, the minister assured full cooperation in that regard at the request of the Japanese government.

