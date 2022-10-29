UrduPoint.com

Long March Aimed At Bloodshed In Country, Alleges Sharjeel Memon

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Long march aimed at bloodshed in country, alleges Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the imagination of Imran Khan is limited to his personal interests and he wants to spread anarchy in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the imagination of Imran Khan is limited to his personal interests and he wants to spread anarchy in the country.

According to a communiqu received here on Saturday, Memon said the aim of Imran's long march was to have an adventure or bring bloodshed in the country, The provincial minister said Imran Khan wanted to achieve his ulterior motives no matter what happens. "Imran Khan considers it legitimate and his right to steal watches, money-laundering, purchase Tosha Khana gifts on discounted price and later sell them expensively in the market and taking bribe on transfer/ postings in Punjab," he said.

Memon said Imran Khan had protected himself from accountability in mega scandals through stay orders from the courts.

"Imran is trying to become the king of Pakistan so that all the state institutions act on his desires."He further said Imran Khan was the biggest liar in Pakistan. "Indian media is presenting Imran Khan as a hero of Pakistan due to his hateful campaign against the state institutions."

