Long march aims to create unrest in country: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday said that long march just aimed to create unrest in the country as Khan wanted to regain power in the Parliament.

The last regime of PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan could not launch any public welfare project, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on long march call given by Imran's party, he said no one was above the law in this country.

He said if anyone found in violating law and order situation, action would be taken without discrimination.

To a question about by elections results, he said anti-state mind-set groups were supporting Imran's party to fulfill sinister design in the country.

He said the PML-N would sweep general elections with thumping majority.