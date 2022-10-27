UrduPoint.com

Long-march Is Conspiracy Against Country: Raja Riaz

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Long-march is conspiracy against country: Raja Riaz

Opposition Leader in National Assembly MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that long-march was a conspiracy against Pakistan which would inflict colossal loss to the national economy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Opposition Leader in National Assembly MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that long-march was a conspiracy against Pakistan which would inflict colossal loss to the national economy.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the nation must realize Imran Khan's hidden agenda and discourage his so-called long march.

He said that Imran Khan hoodwinked the youth, and allegedly further stated that he (Imran Khan) tried to exploit religion for his ulterior motives.

Raja Riaz said that Imran Khan failed to give due respect to the state institutions as well as people affected by the rains and floods.

He made a passionate appeal to the masses to distance themselves from the long-march which was meant to destabilize the country and foment trouble for the people.

He said that even his close aide Faisal Vawda exposed his ulterior motive as he (Imran) was playing double-edged game to befool the masses.

He said that Imran Khan failed to deliver during his four-year tenure but within a few months, the current rulers managed to drag the country out from the grey list, paving way for its progress and prosperity.

Raja Riaz condemned the murder of tv anchor Arshad Sharif and demanded a judicial commission to probe this tragic incident.

