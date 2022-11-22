UrduPoint.com

Long March Looses Luster In Punjab; Leaves PTI Leadership Unnerved: Ikhtair Wali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Long march looses luster in Punjab; leaves PTI leadership unnerved: Ikhtair Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman and member provincial assembly, Ikhtair Wali Khan said on Tuesday that poor participation of people in the long march in Punjab province has unnerved the Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf leadership including Imran Khan.

Addressing party workers at Risalpur in Nowshera district, Ikhtair Wali Khan said that people of Punjab had rejected the aimless long march of PTI and kept distance from it due to negative politicking of Imran Khan.

He said PTI leadership was now desperately looking towards Khyber Pakthunkhwa where even PTI workers were reluctant to join the November 26 long march at Rawalpindi.

He said the historic verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan in Tosha Khana case had exposed the corrupt practices of Imran Khan.

The PMLN leader said Imran Khan was being pushed to a narrow street by the vested elements in PTI ranks and advised him to wait for 2023 elections.

He said Imran Khan despite his nearly four years rule had neither fulfilled his promise of converting the Prime Minister's house to a university nor provided jobs to 10 million people, adding Imran's claims to construct five million houses for poor people were also not materialized.

Instead of focusing on rehabilitation of millions of flood victims in KP and Punjab where Imran Khan's party was ruling, he said the PTI Chief had used all his energies in agitation politics and long marches.

On the other hand, he said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had visited all the flood hit districts throughout the country including KP where he personally oversaw rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations. He said billions of rupees were distributed under the prime minister relief package among the flood victims of the country including KP.

