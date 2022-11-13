UrduPoint.com

Long March Meant To "create Chaos In Country": Nawabzada Iftikhar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Long march meant to "create chaos in country": Nawabzada Iftikhar

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed said the politics of long march was nothing "but to create chaos in the country".

While talking to media persons, during his visit at residence of an Islamic scholar, Muhammad Amir Iqbal at Khangarh, he stated that the government was trying to resolve problems of the masses.

However, he stated that some political forces were "pursuing foreign agenda" and weakening the country's economy.

"Nobody will be allowed to damage the country's economy in the name of politics," he said.

On this occasion, Naeem Shehzad, Mian Shoaib, Qari Khalil Rehman, and many others were also present.

