Long march negatively impacts economy: cattle breeders

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Cattle breeders said that the PTI's long match had negatively impacted the economy and it was also causing increased inflation in the country.

Talking to APP on Monday, many people associated with the said business lamented that opposition whose Primary duty was to highlight problems of society had forgotten everything and was consumed by the power struggle.

Ali Haider, Kumail, Sibtain, Mustafa, Akhtar and other cattle breeders said cost of living increased since inflation hit new high in the country.

The price of cattle food has increased manifold, with ascending electricity prices affecting largely their routine work life.

They said the cattle sale downed remarkably in markets. Even prices of hay rack jumped tremendously. A hay rack once available at Rs.2,500 is now available at the price, they said adding that the prices of wanda (cattle feed) had also increased manifold.

They demanded both the government and the opposition parties to chalk out a mutual strategy to rid masses of inflation and assure of food security.