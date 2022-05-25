UrduPoint.com

Long March: No Reconciliation With Armed Group Threatening Constitutional Government: Khurram Dastgir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 01:03 PM

Long March: No reconciliation with armed group threatening constitutional government: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said there would be no reconciliation with the armed group, planning advancement towards Islamabad in the name of long march against the democratic and constitutional government.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Petroleum Senator Dr Musadik Malik here, he said all possible measures would be taken to ensure protection of life and property.

"The government has decided that there will be no reconciliation with Imrani group," he said, adding freedom of expression was the constitutional and democratic right but no one would be allowed to create anarchy.

"It is our unflinching resolve that we will defend the constitutional government, life and property at all costs," he said.

