Long March Not Effective Without Resignation From Assemblies: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:29 PM

Long march not effective without resignation from assemblies: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

The chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that long march would not be much effective to achieve desired goals without resignation of opposition parties' parliamentarians from assemblies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that long march would not be much effective to achieve desired goals without resignation of opposition parties' parliamentarians from assemblies.

Speaking at press conference, he said that option of a resignation from assemblies was on the agenda of PDM meeting to be held on Tuesday.

He said that final strategy would be decided in the PDM meeting.

Fazalur Rehman said that duration of the long march would be more than a day.

More Stories From Pakistan

