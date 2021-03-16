Long March postpones as PPP refuses to resignations

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday announced that the opposition alliance's March 26 long march had been postponed after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) expressed reservations over resignation from the assemblies

"They would discuss this in their central executive committee meeting and let PDM know," he said while addressing a press conference .

Soon after the announcement, PDM chief rushed out of the press conference and did not take up questions from the media.

The announcement was made following reports of difference emerged between two major parties of the alliance Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the issue of en masse resignation from assemblies.

During the meeting of the PDM here, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari urged PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif to come back to Pakistan first.