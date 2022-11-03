UrduPoint.com

Long March To Continue Until Announcement Of General Elections: Chaudhary Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 11:45 PM

Long March to continue until announcement of general elections: Chaudhary Fawad Hussain

Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that long march would continue until the announcement of general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that long march would continue until the announcement of general elections.

In a tweet related to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman Imran Khan well-being, Fawad apprised that the PTI chief was being treated in the operation theatre.

"Imran Khan is in the operation theatre, May Allah protect him," he said.

He also said a meeting of PTI's senior leadership has been convened on Friday (tomorrow) in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Secretary General PTI Asad Umar in a video message said that Dr Faisal Sultan apprised him about the well being of Imran, adding that the latter's condition was stable and there was no danger to his life.

He said that Imran sustained bullet wounds at lower part of his leg.

Asad Umar said the CT scan of PTI chief had also been carried out.

Meanwhile, PTI workers and leaders condemned the firing incident at PTI's long march in Wazirabad.

They asked for independent and transparent investigation into the incident, seeking stern action against the culprits.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Firing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Long March Wazirabad May

Recent Stories

Military deployments in east DR Congo

Military deployments in east DR Congo

22 seconds ago
 World Cup buzz includes drills, hammers as Qatar r ..

World Cup buzz includes drills, hammers as Qatar races to be ready

23 seconds ago
 Employment opportunities right of every individual ..

Employment opportunities right of every individual: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

25 seconds ago
 Moldovan Prime Minister Admits Possibility of Gove ..

Moldovan Prime Minister Admits Possibility of Government Reshuffle

27 seconds ago
 Increase of 3 maunds per acre production imperativ ..

Increase of 3 maunds per acre production imperative to ensure self-sufficiency: ..

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Announces Launch of Local Elect ..

Saudi Crown Prince Announces Launch of Local Electric Car Brand

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.