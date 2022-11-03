Long March to continue until announcement of general elections: Chaudhary Fawad Hussain

Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that long march would continue until the announcement of general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that long march would continue until the announcement of general elections.

In a tweet related to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman Imran Khan well-being, Fawad apprised that the PTI chief was being treated in the operation theatre.

"Imran Khan is in the operation theatre, May Allah protect him," he said.

He also said a meeting of PTI's senior leadership has been convened on Friday (tomorrow) in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Secretary General PTI Asad Umar in a video message said that Dr Faisal Sultan apprised him about the well being of Imran, adding that the latter's condition was stable and there was no danger to his life.

He said that Imran sustained bullet wounds at lower part of his leg.

Asad Umar said the CT scan of PTI chief had also been carried out.

Meanwhile, PTI workers and leaders condemned the firing incident at PTI's long march in Wazirabad.

They asked for independent and transparent investigation into the incident, seeking stern action against the culprits.