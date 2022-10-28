UrduPoint.com

Long March To Fizzle Out In A Week: Talal Ch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Long march to fizzle out in a week: Talal Ch

Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Friday that long march was actually a 'Muafi march' (Forgive me march), which would fizzle out within a week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Friday that long march was actually a 'Muafi march' (Forgive me march), which would fizzle out within a week.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that so-called long would prove to be a political gala, which would end till next Friday without producing any results. "The long-march means a continuous march, but Imran Khan's march will be held with intervals," he added.

He criticized the Punjab government and said that it had failed to serve people of the province.

Its performance was restricted to 50 processions and a long march of Imran Khan. He said that official sources were being utilised to make the long march successful.

He said that the Federal government was providing flour at subsidised rate, but the Punjab chief minister had failed to provide any facilities to masses. He said that claims of revolution through long march would not bear any fruit as its organisers and participants were afraid of police officials.

