Long Queues At LRC Irks DC, Orders Swift Response From Officials'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:04 PM

Long queues at LRC irks DC, orders swift response from officials'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Friday expressed anger after witnessing long queues of people waiting outside different land record centres (LRC) and ordered officials to devise mechanism that can resolve matters swiftly.

During a visit to LRC tahsil city and Sadar, DC also expressed resentment over complaints of tout mafia operating outside the LRCs and reprimanded officials. He warned that any new complaint regarding bribery or tout mafia would result in stringent action against the officials concerned.

He directed officials to plan more counters and devise mechanism for speedy service delivery after noticing long queues of people outside the centres. He warned that those found lax on performance side and keep the people waiting in queues would face action.

