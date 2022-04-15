UrduPoint.com

Long Queues In Front Of Utility Stores To Buy Cheap Items

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 05:21 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) ::The prices of daily commodities get out of control and being sold at double the price with long queues witnessed in front of Utility Stores despite the Holy month of Ramadan to buy cheap items.

The government has repeatedly assured that billions of rupees are given to the people but flour, sugar and ghee are not available in the Utility Stores.

The district administration has set up Sasta bazaar but the people recorded their complaints that in these Sasta bazaars many food items and routine use items were missing. The people appealed to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take steps to ensure availability of food items at the Sasta Bazaars.

