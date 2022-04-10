UrduPoint.com

Long Queues Of People At Utility Stores A Routine Matter In DIKhan

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Long queues of people at Utility stores a routine matter in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) ::The government's claim of cheap Ramadan packages at Utility Stores during the month of Ramadan has become a joke for the citizens as long queues of the people were witnessed during the Holy month of Ramazan and scorching heat.

On the other hand, with the advent of the month of Ramadan, the prices of vegetables and fruits have skyrocketed. Due to hoarding in Dera, the prices of essential commodities have gone up since the beginning of Ramazan.

Prices of vegetables and fruits have been increased in various markets.

In Dera Ismail Khan, apples are being sold at Rs 250 per kg, watermelons at Rs 100 per kg and bananas at Rs 100 per dozen, similarly dates used during Iftar are also being sold at Rs 100 to Rs 250 per kg. Okra is being sold at Rs 220 per kg, Peas at Rs 160 per kg while tomatoes are being sold at Rs 180 per kg instead of Rs 80, on which the people seem to be complaining as usual. Inflation should be controlled to ensure the supply of cheap items to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

