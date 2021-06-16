UrduPoint.com
Long Queues Of Vehicles Witnessed After Rain

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Long queues of vehicles witnessed after rain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Long queues were witnessed at various roads of the city including old Airport, Murree road, Rawal Road, Mall road, Peshwar road, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhi, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala road, Dhoke Syedan, Masrail road, Chungi No 22, Jhelum road and traffic remained stuck after recent rain here on Wednesday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic during rain and deploy additional staff to avoid the traffic mess.

The CTO said that commendation certificates would be awarded to those traffic officials who perform their duties with responsibility, adding that the DSPs and sector in-charges have also been directed to issue continuous instructions for maintaining a smooth traffic flow during rain.

He said the CTP put in place effective parking measures besides issuing tickets to the commuters on traffic violation. He urged the citizens to lodge their complaints on traffic police helpline 051-9272839, 051-9272616 or get guidance during driving.

