Long Queues Of Voters Witnessed In Peshawar City's Polling Stations

Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Long queues of voters are being witnessed in almost all polling stations of Peshawar City where tough electoral battle is expected among mainstream political parties for the tehsil mayor seat.

The voters thronged to polling stations at Gulbahar, Hashtnagri, Nanakpura, Faqirabad, Karimpura, Lateefabad, Pachagai, Firdus, Kakshall and Sheikh Abad and polling their votes in a peaceful atmosphere.

Great rush of voters especially youth are being witnessed in polling stations in these areas where tough election contest is expected among Rizwan Bangash of PTI, Sher Rehman of ANP, Arbab Zarak Khan of PPP, Behrullah Khan of Jumat e Islami and Zubair Ali of JUIF for Peshawar Mayor seat.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash polled his vote in his respective polling station.

The supporters of candidates have established private booths for education and guidance of voters. The young voters are being guided about votes casting procedures as they have to poll votes for tehsils mayor or chairman, general councilors, minorities, farmers/labour, youth and women seats of the village and neighbourhood councils.

Police were deployed outside polling stations for security of voters.

Voting will continue till 5pm without any break. However, voters inside polling station's premises would be allowed to cast votes after expiry of the scheduled time.

The votes counting would be started in presence of polling agents of the candidates soon after completion of voting.

