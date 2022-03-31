UrduPoint.com

Long Queues Of Voters Witnessed In Swat's LG Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 02:29 PM

Long queues of voters witnessed in Swat's LG elections

:Long queues of voters including males and females are being witnessed in polling stations and booths in Swat district where the polling process for the second phase of the local bodies election in KP is peacefully underway on Thursday

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Long queues of voters including males and females are being witnessed in polling stations and booths in Swat district where the polling process for the second phase of the local bodies election in KP is peacefully underway on Thursday.

After Zuhar prayers, the voters including males and females besides young and senior citizens thronged polling stations in Mingora, Amankot, Saidu Sharif, Margazar, Barikot, Margazar, and other adjoining areas and are exercising their right of franchise in a free and peaceful atmosphere amid tight security arrangements by local police and law enforcement agencies.

A great rush of voters is being observed in polling stations of upper Swat areas including Khawazakhela, Malam Jabba, Bahrain, Koza Bandai, Matta, Charbagh, Kabal, and Kalam where voters are exercising their right of votes to elect their candidates for seats of chairmen and mayor at tehsils councils besides general, women, farmers/laborers, youth and minorities seats in Swat.

The supporters of candidates have arranged free transport for the facilitation of senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities.

The candidates have established private booths outside the premises of polling stations to facilitate young voters.

In Swat, the total number of registered voters is 1,407,948 including 784,221 males and 623,723 females who would elect candidates for 214 village and neighborhood councils besides tehsils councils.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established 993 polling stations including 243 male, 229 female, and 521 combined besides 2,528 polling booths for the facilitation of voters.

The polling started at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m. without break. However, voters on the premises of polling stations would be allowed to cast their votes after the expiry of the scheduled time.

Carrying of arms and ammunition inside the polling stations was not allowed and mobile phones in polling booths were discouraged to ensure the secrecy of the ballot papers.

Votes counting will start soon after the completion of the polling process in presence of the polling agents and results would be declared in front of them.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Mobile Election Commission Of Pakistan Young Male Saidu Bahrain Barikot Mingora Charbagh Women P

Recent Stories

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame pos ..

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

56 seconds ago
 Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not ..

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign M ..

3 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

8 minutes ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

12 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

12 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fan ..

Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fans

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.