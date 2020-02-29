Long- range cameras being installed along M-3 to control overspeeding

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) an advanced application aiming to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management is being employed along Lahore- Multan Motorway (M-3)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Intelligent Transport System (ITS) an advanced application aiming to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management is being employed along Lahore- Multan Motorway (M-3).

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP that installation of latest long-range cameras on the towers along the motorway had been done to check overspeeding vehicles. He said that latest digital system employed at the ITS includes handling emergencies, controlling traffic accidents, lane marking, placement of LED screens, electronic toll collection, weigh station system and installation of optic fiber cable as well as maximum civic and travelling facilities shall be ensured at service areas.

The official said that similar digital systems would also be installedalong other motorways gradually.