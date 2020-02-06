UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Long Term Cotton Policy Demanded

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:45 PM

Long term cotton policy demanded

The Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Thursday expressed concern over continued fall in cotton production dubbing it a serious threat to the economy

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) The Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Thursday expressed concern over continued fall in cotton production dubbing it a serious threat to the economy.According to the latest available data the cotton production fell by 19.98 percent up to February 01 resulting in loss of 2.119 million bales, it said.A long term policy backed by incentives is required to arrest the falling trend in cotton production which is one the most important crops for Pakistan, said Farida Rashid, President IWCCI.She said that low cotton output is hurting millions in the farming communities and it is to drag exports and GDP down.

The fall in production has necessitated import worth four billion Dollars to keep the textile industry running which will hit forex reserves, she added.Cotton holds 8.5 percent share in GDP and it earns 12 billion dollars in exports, therefore, it needs immediate attention of the government.The cotton sowing target is being missed every year which will result in disastrous consequences if the trend continued in the future, she warned.Calling immediate action by the authorities concerned, she said that delay in reviving cotton crop can hurt the economy very badly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Import Rashid Chamber February Women Commerce Textile Cotton Government Industry Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Husband strangles wife to death in sargodha

16 seconds ago

Decision taken to include Leh project in CPEC in r ..

19 seconds ago

Two Dead, 30 Injured After High-Speed Train Derail ..

20 seconds ago

Russian Firm ARLI SPETSTECHNIKA Might Work on Infr ..

8 minutes ago

LHC grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar M ..

18 minutes ago

Suspected Car-Ramming Attack in Jerusalem Injures ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.