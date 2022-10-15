UrduPoint.com

Long-term Exposure To Air Pollution Causes Obesity In Midlife Women: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Long-term exposure to air pollution causes obesity in midlife women: Study

Scientists are discovering several new ailments triggered by air pollution, and a new study suggests that air pollution is another factor that could increase the middle-aged women's weight, body mass index, waist circumference and body fat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Scientists are discovering several new ailments triggered by air pollution, and a new study suggests that air pollution is another factor that could increase the middle-aged women's weight, body mass index, waist circumference and body fat.

Researchers from the University of Michigan in the US found that exposure to air pollution might contribute to higher body fat, higher proportion fat and lower lean mass among midlife women.

According to another study published in the journal of Diabetes Care, exposure to air pollution might increase body fat by 4.5 percent, or about 2.6 Pounds.

Women in their late 40s and early 50s, when exposed to air pollution for longer time, specifically to higher levels of fine particles such as nitrogen dioxide and ozone, experienced increased body size and composition measures," said Xin Wang, epidemiology research investigator at the university's school of Public Health.

Data for the study came from 1,654 American, Chinese, and Japanese women from the 'Study of Women's Health across the Nation', medical-net reported.

These women, whose baseline median age was nearly 50 years, were tracked from 2000 to 2008.

Researchers explored the interaction between air pollution and physical activity on body composition.

High levels of physical activity was an effective way to mitigate and offset exposure to air pollution, the research showed.

"Since the study focused on midlife women, the findings can't be generalised to men or women in other age ranges," Wang said.

Related Topics

China Fine Women From Weight Fat

Recent Stories

FCCI president promises solving problems of centre ..

FCCI president promises solving problems of centre for the blind

3 minutes ago
 Ceremony to mark White Cane Safety Day held

Ceremony to mark White Cane Safety Day held

3 minutes ago
 World Squash Day observed

World Squash Day observed

4 minutes ago
 President condemns murder of former CJ Balochistan ..

President condemns murder of former CJ Balochistan High Court

26 minutes ago
 Orban Says Hungary Needs Deterrence-Capable Army i ..

Orban Says Hungary Needs Deterrence-Capable Army in Case of Conflict in Europe

26 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister seeks strict implementation of ..

AJK Prime Minister seeks strict implementation of cybercrime, social media laws ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.