Long-Term framework for sugar market stability in progress: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik, said on Friday that long-term stable and sustainable framework was devising for regulating sugar.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that a committee has been formed under the leadership of the development minister to thoroughly assess all factors.

He said “Several proposals are under consideration, and a complete plan will be presented soon.”

The minister also pointed out the issue of hoarding and the spread of misinformation to manipulate market sentiment. “False news is circulated to change the market sentiment, creating artificial scarcity and price hikes,” he said.

He said that the government is actively working to curb these practices through stricter monitoring and enforcement measures to ensure market stability and protect consumers from exploitation.