Long-Term Framework For Sugar Market Stability In Progress: Musadik Malik
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik, said on Friday that long-term stable and sustainable framework was devising for regulating sugar.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that a committee has been formed under the leadership of the development minister to thoroughly assess all factors.
He said “Several proposals are under consideration, and a complete plan will be presented soon.”
The minister also pointed out the issue of hoarding and the spread of misinformation to manipulate market sentiment. “False news is circulated to change the market sentiment, creating artificial scarcity and price hikes,” he said.
He said that the government is actively working to curb these practices through stricter monitoring and enforcement measures to ensure market stability and protect consumers from exploitation.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..
Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app
Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany
PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada
President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup final in injury blow
UN migration agency laying off around 20% of HQ staff amid US aid cuts: sources
DR Congo conflict forces halt at world's 3rd biggest tin mine
Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Long-Term framework for sugar market stability in progress: Musadik Malik6 minutes ago
-
APC meant for consensus, not political manipulation: Rana Ihsan6 minutes ago
-
CPDI holds discussion on women’s health26 minutes ago
-
Minister urges PTI to discuss public interest matters36 minutes ago
-
PEMRA dismisses two employees over corruption charges36 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app44 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada44 minutes ago
-
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) promotes officers to bolster its professional2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai2 hours ago
-
Commissioner hosts iftar dinner, special prayers offered for Jaffar Express martyrs2 hours ago
-
118 traders fined for profiteering during Ramazan2 hours ago
-
Food Authority destroys 3,15,000L of adulterated milk2 hours ago