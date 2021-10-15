UrduPoint.com

Long-term Health Plans To Contain Future Pandemics: Dr Faisal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:27 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan Friday said the government will make long-term effective health strategy to ensure restraining future pandemics in the country

Addressing the first consultative session of infection and disease control committee here, Dr Faisal said keeping in view the COVID-19 situation faced by the country, the government will pay more focus on training of its healthcare workers.

He added the government will also enhance coordination with provinces to avoid from any pandemic like situation and working on joint health strategy. He added there is a plan to make more investment in health sector.

He urged the citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the disease.

He said National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has played an effective role in managing corona situation across the country.

Dr Faisal said this disease expansion has caused a burden on the country's health system in previous waves.

He said keeping in view the disease risk the government is taking effective steps to protect its citizens.

He said still time is not of any complacency rather strict compliance of SOPs.

Dr Faisal said, "COVID-19 is a deadly virus, but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the previous waves. We can save precious lives, including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures."He said the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective to protect citizens from medical complications from many virus variants.

"Keeping in view the detection of new COVID-19 variants in Pakistan and raising questions about the effectiveness of vaccine process, I advise country people to go for vaccination against the virus to avoid facing more complications and hospitalization."

