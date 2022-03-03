Long term planning needed to combat climate change, ensure food security: Punjab agriculture minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab agriculture minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi described climate changes as a big challenge and stressed on enforcing a solid long term strategic plan to off set its impact and ensure national food security.

He was addressing the opening session of two-day national conference on 'Soil Health and Protection' at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan on Thursday.

Additional secretary agriculture south Punjab Imtiaz Ahmad, BZU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ali Muhammad, dean faculty Prof. Dr. Hukoomat Ali besides soil scientists and experts from all over the country attended the conference.

Minister said that Soil was an invaluable gift from nature pleading that it grew food for human being. He said that Pakistan was listed among the top 10 countries affected most by the climate change. The phenomenon has intensified the weather conditions in countries it has affected and increased average temperature that was affecting production of crops.

Gardezi said that continued cultivation of crops and unbalanced application of pesticides and chemical fertilizers was affecting soil health.

He hailed the organizers of the conference for providing a platform to discuss the important issues including climate change, land erosion, environmental pollution, reduction in forest area due to tree cutting, unchecked burning of crops remains and water management and hoped the effort would deliver some good recommendations beneficial for farming community.

"We must find a durable solution to worsening soil health", minister observed.

BZU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ali Muhammad stressed that such gatherings of experts and scientists must be held regularly to find ways to maintain soil health and cure all its problems to get production as per potential of the soil.

Farmers need to get regular guidelines on applications of micronutrient to increase soil potential for bumper food crops to meet the needs of the growing population, he added.

Soil scientists delivered lectures on soil management amid climate change phenomenon on the occasion.