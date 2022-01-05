UrduPoint.com

Long-term Planning Required For Urban Centers: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Long-term planning required for urban centers: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said long-term planning was required for urban centres to ensure "improved cities" management, public service delivery and revenue generation.

Chairing a meeting on road projects aimed at reducing the vehicular traffic burden of Lahore city, the Prime Minister said Lahore city has a huge potential for generating revenue and emphasized utilizing prime urban lands that were presently un-utilized and were merely "dead capital".

He said the revenue generated from prime locations can be utilized for public welfare schemes. The Prime Minister said that other urban projects in Lahore be operated on Public-Private Partnership mode on the lines of Ravi Urban Development and Central business District projects.

The meeting was briefed regarding Punjab Government's "Elevated Expressway from Main Boulevard Gulberg to M2 Motorway" project.

It was informed that an elevated expressway would provide an East-West route to commuters of Lahore and it is aimed at decreasing the huge burden of vehicles on existing roads. It was apprised that Punjab Government has previously invested Rs. 5 billion on the project and the total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs. 61 billion with a completion time of 15 months. The project will save an average time of 30 minutes on the route and will have a capacity of 73,000 vehicles per day.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Tareen, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar, Fawad Hussain and SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Provincial Ministers and senior officers joined the meeting via video link.

