UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Long Term Strategy Requires To Resolve Traffic Issues In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:51 PM

Long term strategy requires to resolve traffic issues in Quetta

Commissioner Quetta division Asfandyar Kakar Tuesday called for devising a long and short term plan for resolving the traffic issues of the provincial capital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Quetta division Asfandyar Kakar Tuesday called for devising a long and short term plan for resolving the traffic issues of the provincial capital.

"Legal action against the illegal encroachments and illegal parking would help minimize the multiple issues of traffic faced by the people of Quetta," he said during a meeting held at Commissioner Office to review the traffic problems of Quetta here.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzaib Badini, Additional Commissioner Quetta Noor Ahmed Mandokhail, SSP Traffic Nazeer Ahmed Kurd were prominent others who attended the meeting.

DC Quetta while briefing the meeting said that influx of people from rural and other districts of the province has put extra burden on the city's traffic.

"There is a dire need to devise the long term strategy for the traffic problems," he said.

SSP Traffic Nazeer Kurd on the occasion said that in order to control and overcome issues relating to traffic mess, spikes have been installed on 32 roads while work is underway to install spikes at 12 more roads.

Commissioner Quetta while stressing the need for providing immediate relief to the people of the provincial capital said that concerted plan may be devised to overcome the situation.

He also underlined the need for constituting a committee to review the issue and come up with the solution.

"The Committee should work on a plan for widening of roads, parking plazas and beautification of the roads," he maintained.

Related Topics

Quetta Traffic May From

Recent Stories

Dubai Comedy Festival begins on 21st October

38 minutes ago

Reshuffle in police department, 6 SHOs replaced

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court acquits two accused held over recove ..

3 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 8 lives, infects 298 including 170 ..

3 minutes ago

10 killed, 956 injured in 864 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago

30 shopkeepers booked, Rs 4 lac fine imposed on pr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.