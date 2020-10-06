Long term strategy requires to resolve traffic issues in Quetta

Commissioner Quetta division Asfandyar Kakar Tuesday called for devising a long and short term plan for resolving the traffic issues of the provincial capital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Quetta division Asfandyar Kakar Tuesday called for devising a long and short term plan for resolving the traffic issues of the provincial capital.

"Legal action against the illegal encroachments and illegal parking would help minimize the multiple issues of traffic faced by the people of Quetta," he said during a meeting held at Commissioner Office to review the traffic problems of Quetta here.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzaib Badini, Additional Commissioner Quetta Noor Ahmed Mandokhail, SSP Traffic Nazeer Ahmed Kurd were prominent others who attended the meeting.

DC Quetta while briefing the meeting said that influx of people from rural and other districts of the province has put extra burden on the city's traffic.

"There is a dire need to devise the long term strategy for the traffic problems," he said.

SSP Traffic Nazeer Kurd on the occasion said that in order to control and overcome issues relating to traffic mess, spikes have been installed on 32 roads while work is underway to install spikes at 12 more roads.

Commissioner Quetta while stressing the need for providing immediate relief to the people of the provincial capital said that concerted plan may be devised to overcome the situation.

He also underlined the need for constituting a committee to review the issue and come up with the solution.

"The Committee should work on a plan for widening of roads, parking plazas and beautification of the roads," he maintained.