UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Longest Curfew In Kashmir; A Sheer Violation Of HR: CM Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 02:05 PM

Longest curfew in Kashmir; a sheer violation of HR: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said Indian authorities have imposed the longest curfew in the history of Kashmir which was a sheer violation of human rights (HR) and a solid proof of their inhuman behaviour for international human rights bodies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said Indian authorities have imposed the longest curfew in the history of Kashmir which was a sheer violation of human rights (HR) and a solid proof of their inhuman behaviour for international human rights bodies.

He stated this while talking to media after leading a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir organized by Commissioner Karachi from Peoples Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quid.

The rally was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, IGP Sindh, provincial secretaries, civil society, human rights activists and others in a large number.�� Murad Ali Shah said the Indian government, to suppress people of Kashmir, had not only amended their constitution to deny the historical rights of people of the valley, but had turned the valley into a no-go-area where no person was allowed to enter for witnessing the plight of the people. "In the history, the curfew imposed in Kashmir is the longest ever imposed anywhere in the world," he said.�� The CM said the conferences, walks and seminars to highlight the plight of people of Kashmir were good but they would have to make some tangible efforts on diplomatic forums to force India for restoring status of Kashmir, lift curfew from the valley and allow plebiscite as was decided by the United Nations.

He said, "Setting aside all political difference, we as a nation would have to unite on a single agenda to liberate the people of Kashmir from the clutches of Indian government".� The Chief Minister said the atrocities unleashed in the valley of Kashmir was a threat to the regional peace. "If the international community is interested in the peace in the region it would have to take notice of Modi government's crimes in Kashmir and force him to restore the rights of suppressed people of Kashmir by withdrawing heavy police and armed forces from the valley."�Murad Ali Shah urged the international community to become the voice of the voiceless people of Kashmir.

He also assured people of Kashmir that the people of Pakistan were with them and would be fighting for their legitimate rights.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Chief Minister World Police United Nations Civil Society Murad Ali Shah Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Leader of Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula Arrested D ..

4 minutes ago

China Says Common Interests With US Bigger Than Di ..

4 minutes ago

Trial on Mixed Sputnik V-AstraZeneca Dosing Ongoin ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris against ..

10 minutes ago

Ten injured in Sibi blast

10 minutes ago

Palau Plans to Withdraw From Pacific Islands Forum ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.