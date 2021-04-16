UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Longest & Fastest Solo Bike Ride: Abid Pedals 3,000 Km To Reach Khunjerab Pass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:06 PM

Longest & fastest solo bike ride: Abid pedals 3,000 km to reach Khunjerab Pass

Cyclist Abid Baig has reportedly undertaken the longest and the fastest solo bicycle ride in Pakistan by pedaling some 3,000 kilometers to reach Khunjerab Pass in 12 days

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Cyclist Abid Baig has reportedly undertaken the longest and the fastest solo bicycle ride in Pakistan by pedaling some 3,000 kilometers to reach Khunjerab Pass in 12 days.

Baig started his ride from Princess of Hope at Hingol National Park in Balochistan with the objective to promote tourism and cycling sports in the country, and sensitize the public about the drastic effects of climate change, especially the melting of glaciers due to global warming.

The cyclist educated and encouraged people en route to participate in the plantation campaigns and discourage deforestation.

Baig, who is a resident of Sheraz locality of Haiderabad Hunza, through his solo endeavor gave a message to the world that Pakistan is safe country with no security issues for the tourists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Sports Cycling From

Recent Stories

US, Norway Ink Deal to Expand Defense Cooperation ..

2 minutes ago

Senegal issues denial after media report of deaths ..

2 minutes ago

Norway and US sign new defence deal

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Membership in EU Not Discussed Currently ..

2 minutes ago

Faheem sparks South Africa collapse in final T20

9 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.